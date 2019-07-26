|
|
Donald C. Angers
Leicester - Donald C. Angers, 82, of Leicester, passed away peacefully in his home with his family at his side on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He is survived by his companion of fourteen years, Joanne Piscopiello; son, Donald Angers of Worcester; daughters, Donna Demyanovich and her husband Michael of Harriman, TN, Doreen Angers of Worcester; five grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; sisters, Doris Zuidema of Oxford, Elaine Anger of Northbridge; former wife Julie Angers, several nieces and nephews. He was born in Worcester. a son of Romeo and Beatrice (Lusignan) Angers.
Mr. Angers retired from Local 170 as a truck driver. He previously drove many years for Table Talk Pie Co. During the 70's Disco era, he co-owned and operated the Office Lounge. Donald was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the US Air Force. A skilled carpenter, he also liked to travel, especially wintering in South Florida. He and his partner Joanne, shared many pleasant moments enjoying ballroom dancing.
A funeral will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St. at 11:30 am with a Mass in St. Joseph Church- Holy Family Parish, 35 Hamilton St., Worcester, MA. Burial with military honors will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours in the funeral home will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 26 to July 27, 2019