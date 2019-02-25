|
Donald J. Anglim, 86
Southbridge - Donald J. Anglim, beloved husband of Carol (Gauthier) Lapierre Anglim passed suddenly at home with his family by his side on February 24, 2019. Don was born December 25, 1932 to Daniel and Josephine O'Brien Anglim in Brooklyn, New York. He spent his early years in New Jersey prior to joining the Marine Corps in 1949.
As a wounded Korean War veteran, Don was extremely proud of his service to his country and was an honorable member of the Marine Corps League of Southbridge. He shared the distinguished honor of being wounded in Korea by an Apache Indian who just happened to be a member of his own Unit. His commitment to community and service continued throughout his life where he participated in numerous charity programs including Toys for Tots.
For over 35 years Don was a member of the Southbridge Lions Club, serving as King Lion from 1991-1992. Don was honored by Lions Club International with the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. Don enjoyed golfing as a member of the Cohasse Country Club for many years. A gregarious and gentle fellow Don always had entertaining stories or jokes to share and genuinely enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends. Don delighted in his Irish heritage and will be sorely missed this St. Patrick's Day.
Don and Carol were blessed with a blended family which included 10 children and 2 step children, 31 grand-children and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to his beloved wife Carol of 35 years, Don is survived by Donald and Julie Anglim of Cincinnati, Ohio; Eugene and Sally Anglim of Rochester Hills, MI; Wayne and Sharon Anglim of Maryville, TN; Douglas and Shelly Anglim, San Antonio, TX; Rev. Shawn and Anne Anglim of New Orleans, LA; Gerald and Joelle Anglim of Cincinatti, Ohio; Carol Dickman of Williamsburg, VA; Dr. Danielle and Jason Conley, Buffalo, New York; Lorrie and Tom Heller of Stoneham, MA; and Keith Lapierre of Southbridge, MA. Don is survived by his brothers Daniel Anglim of Suffolk, VA and Robert and Patsy Anglim of Penn Valley, CA. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he encouraged and supported throughout their lives.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019. Viewing hours are 9:30AM to 11:00AM at Notre Dame Church, 446 Main Street, (St. John Paul II Parish) Southbridge followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00AM. The Marine Corp Honor Guard presentation will take place following the Mass. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Don's life at LaSalle Hall, adjacent to Notre Dame Church, immediately following services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald Anglim's memory to the Southbridge Lion's Club, P. O. Box 622, Southbridge, MA 01550. Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019