Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
3 West Brookfield Road
Brookfield, MA 01506
(508) 867-3604
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
3 West Brookfield Road
Brookfield, MA 01506
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
American Legion Post 244
5 Ware Rd.
West Brookfield, MA
View Map
Donald Beichner Obituary
Donald J. "Donnie" Beichner, 57

WEST BROOKFIELD - Donald J. "Donnie" Beichner, 57, left this world the way he would have wished, in the arms of his beloved wife at home. He leaves his wife of 29 years Corrine (Pomeroy) Beichner; a son Donald "DJ" Beichner, Jr.; a daughter Wendy & her husband Chris Singletary; a sister Wendi McHenry; a brother Chris Beichner; 5 grandchildren and many dear friends.

Donnie enjoyed hunting at the camp in New York, fishing on the Quabbin and visiting his grandchildren in Florida.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 1-3PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd., Brookfield. Please join the family for a celebration of Donnie's Life at the American Legion Post 244, 5 Ware Rd., West Brookfield immediately following the visitation at the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
