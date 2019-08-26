|
|
Donald J. "Donnie" Beichner, 57
WEST BROOKFIELD - Donald J. "Donnie" Beichner, 57, left this world the way he would have wished, in the arms of his beloved wife at home. He leaves his wife of 29 years Corrine (Pomeroy) Beichner; a son Donald "DJ" Beichner, Jr.; a daughter Wendy & her husband Chris Singletary; a sister Wendi McHenry; a brother Chris Beichner; 5 grandchildren and many dear friends.
Donnie enjoyed hunting at the camp in New York, fishing on the Quabbin and visiting his grandchildren in Florida.
Memorial calling hours will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 1-3PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd., Brookfield. Please join the family for a celebration of Donnie's Life at the American Legion Post 244, 5 Ware Rd., West Brookfield immediately following the visitation at the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019