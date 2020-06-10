Donald A. Bourassa, 90Grafton - Donald A. Bourassa, 90, passed away following a brief illness on June 8, 2020. His wife of 43 years, Barbara (Ryder) Bourassa passed away in 1997. Donald is survived by his son David Bourassa and his wife Gail, his granddaughter Julie Goering, grandson Tony Bourassa, and great-grandson Shane Goering. He was also predeceased by his daughter Donna Bourassa and son Robert Bourassa. Donald was born October 10, 1929 in Grafton, MA, son of the late Lillian (Atchue) and Arthur Bourassa. He loved Grafton and was a lifelong resident in town where he built many friendships. Donald was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for Wyman Gordon for 47 years, taking on multiple roles over that span. Donald was known for the impromptu day trip with his wife Barbara and loved traveling all over New England, especially if a favorite restaurant or diner was the destination. Closer to home he enjoyed time with family and friends, was a loyal New England sports fan and loved bowling. In lieu of flowers please honor Donald with a donation to The Grafton Food Bank PO Box 324 Grafton, MA 01519. A calling hour will be hosted for Donald Saturday June 13th from 10:30-11:30am at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester Street North Grafton MA 01536 prior to the celebration of his Funeral Mass at 12pm at St. Mary's Church 17 Waterville St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. He will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or special message is available online at: