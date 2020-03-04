|
|
Donald "Soupy" Campbell, 73
Leominster - Donald "Soupy" P. Campbell, 73, a retired chef and food service director, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after a brief illness. Formerly of Rutland and Holden, Donald was born in Worcester, the son of Charles "Bucky" W. and Marie M. (Bedard) Campbell.
He leaves his beloved wife of 36 years, Susan M. (Hallsworth) Campbell; his cherished son, Timothy C. Campbell of Leominster; his brothers, Charles A. Campbell and his partner, Charlie Vazquez of Spencer and Robert E. Campbell of Smallsville, NY; and many nieces and nephews that he loved and adored dearly. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Suzanne (Houde) Campbell.
Soupy graduated from Burncoat High School in 1966 and earned his Associate degree in Culinary Arts form the Culinary Institute of America in 1968. He worked as a sous chef and chef at the Tyler Place Inn in Vermont and the Toll House Inn Lodge in Stowe, Vermont. He was 21 years old when he worked as the opening team chef for the Seilers now known as Sodexho Corporation for 11 years. He opened many hospitals, universities, resorts and businesses with dedicated and fun loving Seilers team members some whom he remains friends with today. He worked from Cape May, New Jersey to New England as the youngest opening team chef training staff. He loved carving ice sculptures and setting the stage for eloquent buffets and dinners. He then worked for Seilers at Clinton Hospital as the food service director for 12 years.
He was an active member of St. Patrick Church and was on the Parish Council. For years, he helped cooking and preparing for the Turkey Social, as well as baking his famous Soupy brownies. He also cooked for the Candle Light dinners and other social events. He was a former member of the Friends of the Council on Aging in Rutland, Mid State Antique Auto Club and looked forward to auctioneering one of their annual fund raisers. Soupy enjoyed boating, camping, fishing and riding in antique cars with his son. He was fascinated with antiques, jukeboxes and loved listening to the golden oldies. His passion was cooking and he was a phenomenal saucier. In later years, Soupy loved Point Sebago, Maine, his vacation home, but most of all Soupy enjoyed family, friends and life.
The Campbell family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to each and every person who cared for Soupy and a special thank you to the nurses at 3 Lakeside Cardiac and Vascular ICU at UMass. Their expertise, kindness and compassion will stay in our hearts forever.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March, 8th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services for Soupy will be held on Monday, March 9th with a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick's Church, 258 Main Street, Rutland. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In Soupy's name, flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to the Culinary Institute of America, Advancement Office, c/o Brad Whitmore, 1946 Campus Drive, Hyde Park, NY 12538 www.ciagiving.org To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020