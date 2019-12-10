Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
70 West Main St.
Donald W. Collins, Sr., 84

WESTBOROUGH - Donald W. Collins, Sr., 84, of Westborough, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Marlborough Hills Nursing Facility. He was the husband of the late Mary A. (Sharpe) Collins.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.

A calling hour will precede the Mass from 9 to 10 A.M. at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough.

A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's newspaper.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
