|
|
Donald C. Cote, 80
Southbridge - Donald Charles Cote, 80, of Worcester St. passed peacefully on May 19, with his loving family by his side, after a short illness.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Virginia (Mellen) Cote, His daughters Donna Cote of Dudley, MA. Laurie Trahan and her husband Robert Trahan of Thompson, CT. and his son Kevin Cote of Southbridge. His pride and joy, his grandchildren Emily Trahan and her partner Ian Lagasse of Webster, and Abigail Larkin and her husband Zach Larkin of Alexandria, VA. His great grandchildren Kaylee, Sophia, Blake and Adelynn.
Donald was born in Manchester, NH and was adopted by the late Charles Cote.
He was in the Airforce, and worked as a respiratory therapist at Worcester Memorial Hospital for 10 years. He began his career as a photographer over 40 years ago. He was a student of the New York Institute Photography as well as a lifetime member of the International freelance Photographers Organization. Photography was his passion, as well as playing softball and coaching women's softball. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved fishing, the Chicago Bears, and White Sox, family get togethers and listening to Irish music.
He will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him.
After cremation there will be a memorial service at a later date.
Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge is directing arrangements.
An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019