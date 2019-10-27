Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Donald Cronin


1937 - 2019
Donald Cronin Obituary
Donald G. Cronin, 82

SHREWSBURY - Donald G. Cronin, 82, of Shrewsbury died Saturday October 26, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours for Mr. Cronin will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, Shrewsbury. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church, Shrewsbury. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the newspaper.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
