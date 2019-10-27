|
Donald G. Cronin, 82
SHREWSBURY - Donald G. Cronin, 82, of Shrewsbury died Saturday October 26, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours for Mr. Cronin will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, Shrewsbury. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church, Shrewsbury. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the newspaper.
