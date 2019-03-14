Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
5 East Main Street
Milford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Dauphinee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Dauphinee


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Dauphinee Obituary
Donald J. Dauphinee, 82,

Milford - Donald J. Dauphinee, 82, formerly of Milford, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jean M. (Bonina) Dauphinee for 60 years. Mr. Dauphinee was born in Milford in 1936, the son of the late Clarence and Molly (Kirby) Dauphinee. He was a graduate of Saint Mary's High School, Milford, Class of 1955. Following graduation, he served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps in field artillery fire control and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After retiring from military service, Mr. Dauphinee was employed as a kiln setter for over 40 years at the Bay State Abrasive Company.

Don is survived by his daughter Sherri Travers and her husband Jeffrey, their children Gabriel and Bologna (Bella), his brother-in-law Raymond Valente, and his sisters-in-law Evelyn Bonina and Marguerite Pomponio.

He was predeceased by his daughter Michelle Dauphinee, his brother Norman "Bob" Dauphinee, and his sisters Rita Dauphinee and Joyce Valente.

Family, faith, and service were always at the center of Don's life. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, the Knights of Columbus, and a friend to anyone in need. His greatest joys were found in helping others and hearing about the splendid adventures of grandchildren Gabriel and Bella.

Calling hours are from 2-4PM on Sunday, March 17 at Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 18 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 5 East Main Street, Milford at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of donations, please consider helping someone in need.



Please visit us at – www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now