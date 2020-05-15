|
Donald F. Decker, 73
Worcester - Donald F. Decker, 73, died Monday, May 11, 2020 in Metrowest Medical Center, Framingham, after an illness.
He leaves 7 children, Timothy D. Decker and his wife Kathy of Worcester, Dorothy A. Lavallee and her husband Steven of Webster, Ronald D. Decker and his wife Joyce of Dudley, Christopher D. Decker and his wife Jennifer of Oxford, Crystal D. Decker, Craig S. Decker and his partner Mike Nygard all of Worcester, and Cassidy L. Decker of South Barre; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons (and he was looking forward to the birth of a 3rd great-grandson in June); a brother Paul Decker and his wife Linda of Dudley; a sister Anna Mary Borjeson of West Boylston; his former wife, Debra M. (Greene) Haire of Dudley; his second former wife, Lori (Section) Decker; nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Roy Decker, Jr. and by his 2 sisters, Jacqueline Barnett and Carol Walsh.
He was born on May 21, 1946 in Worcester, the son of Ronald Roy Decker, Sr. and Loretta (French) Decker and lived there all his life. He graduated from Worcester Boys Trade School in 1964.
Mr. Decker was a United States Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
He first worked as a machine operator at Nissen's Bakery. After he was in charge of maintenance at E. J. Marrone's Restaurant in Leominster. He was employed by Price Chopper in Worcester in the meat department before retiring in 2006. He also worked part-time as a janitor at the First Parish Church in Northborough for about 10 years.
Mr. Decker enjoyed golf, fishing and playing the nickel game, pitch and cribbage with family members. He loved to watch sporting events, especially the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. He was a constant flirt with an infectious sense of humor.
His funeral and calling hours will be held when it is safe to do so. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Webster with military honors. Donations in his name made to the () Auxiliary Unit 4, 210 Temple Street, Gardner, MA 01440. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020