Donald P. Donahue, 77
Worcester - Donald P. Donahue, 77, of Worcester, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital after a short illness.
Donald was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather
He leaves his wife of 51 years, Jo-Ann (Perry) Donahue; two sons, Kevin J. Donahue, his wife Kristina, and their son Cason, of Newmarket, N.H., and Brian C. Donahue and his wife Rebecca of Haverhill; a daughter Michelle K. Donahue of Weymouth; a sister, Elizabeth V. McGuiness of Worcester; two brothers, R. Stephen Donahue of Salisbury, and Philip D. Donahue and his wife Charlene of Worcester; A brother-in-law Thomas F. Powers of Worcester; a sister-in-law Nancy Donahue of Worcester; and many nieces and nephews
Donald was predeceased by a sister Sharon T. Powers; and three brothers, Thomas, John and William Donahue.
Donald was born in Worcester, son of John J. and Elizabeth V. (Harney) Donahue and lived in Worcester all his life.
He was a graduate of the former Commerce High School where he played hockey, and Worcester State College.
Donald served in the U.S. Air Force including a tour of duty in England.
Donald was a longtime district manager in the Westborough office of the Boston Mutual Insurance Co. In retirement, he was a substitute teacher at Doherty High School.
Donald had several hobbies and interests. He enjoyed golf, gardening, fishing and following the New England professional sports teams. He was fascinated by the stock market, and led a family investment and social club for many years.
Calling hours are Monday, September 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Tuesday, September 24, from the funeral home with a Mass at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. Burial in St. John's Cemetery will be private.
Flowers may be sent or memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019