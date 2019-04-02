|
Donald F. Dunphy, 89
WEST BOYLSTON - Donald Francis Dunphy, 89, of West Boylston, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center surrounded by his family.
Donald leaves his wife of 56 years, Dorothy (Sullivan) Dunphy; four children, Susan L. Card of Paxton, Donald F. Dunphy Jr. and his wife Christine of Shrewsbury, James J. Dunphy and his wife Sharon of Auburn and Joanne M. Baudin and her husband John of Worcester; eight grandchildren, Ashleigh, Nicole and Michael-Anthony Card, Shawna, Lauren, and Taylor Dunphy, Elizabeth Baudin and Seamus Dunphy. He also leaves two brothers, Rev. James R. Dunphy M.S. and John P. Dunphy, a sister, Anne T. Collamore and her husband Richard, all of Worcester; and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sister Mary A. Dunphy and his son in law, James R. Card.
Donald was born in Worcester, son of Maurice J. and Mary M. (Hennessey) Dunphy. He lived in Worcester most of his life before moving 11 years ago to West Boylston.
Donald was a graduate of St. John's High School, then on Temple St. in Worcester. He attended Boston University and later graduated from Central New England College in Worcester.
Donald was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and served aboard the U.S.S. Philippine Sea CV-47, an aircraft carrier that operated in the Korean Theater.
Donald retired after many years as a mechanical engineer designing boilers for the Riley Stoker Corp., now part of Babcock Power Co.
Donald was always active, enjoying time golfing, bowling and traveling. He also enjoyed music, playing both the accordion and harmonica. Don especially enjoyed spending time with his family and cherished the time with his grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as Poppa.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who provided care for Don over the past several months.
Calling hours are Thursday, April 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Friday, April 5, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Jewish Healthcare Hospice, 646 Salisbury St., Worcester 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019