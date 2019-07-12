|
Donald W. Eklund, 64
Sutton - Donald W. Eklund, 64, passed away on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at UMASS Medical Center.
Donald was born in Worcester, son of William H. and June L. (Wennerstrand) Eklund and lived in Sutton most of his life. Donald graduated from Sutton High School in 1972 where he excelled in 5 varsity sports, soccer, cross country, baseball, basketball and golf. He graduated from Nichols College with a B.S. in Business Administration earning Dean's List honors all 4 years. Here he continued his athletic career lettering in Basketball and Golf and is a member of the Nichols College Athletic Hall of Fame. As a senior, he tied for first place in the NCAA New England College Golf Tournament. Don was a 6 time Men's Club Champion and recognized as one of the best golfers to play out of Nichols/Dudley Hill Country Club. Don worked at Millbury Motors for many years before his retirement.
Besides his father, he leaves his son John Eklund of Thompson, CT; two brothers, Richard and his wife Hilary of FL and Paul and his wife Patti of Sutton; a sister Nancy Ryan of Sutton; a niece Nicole Ryan and a nephew, Mark Ryan. He also leaves his former wife Susan Raye Eklund. He is predeceased by his mother.
Family and friends will honor and remember Don's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday July 15th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 16th at 11 a.m. in West Sutton Cemetery, West Sutton Road, Sutton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Sutton, 307 Boston Road, Sutton 01590. Please visit Don's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 12 to July 13, 2019