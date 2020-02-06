|
Donald T. French, Sr.
Holden - Donald Taylor French, Sr., 88, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after an illness. He was born and raised in Worcester, the son of Norman M., Sr. and Marjorie E. (Taylor) French and had lived most of his life in Holden.
He leaves his loving wife of 66 years, Doris Ann (Gibbons) French; his sons, Donald T. French, Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Jefferson, David French and his wife, Joann of Rutland and Douglas French of Holden; his sister, Marian Cogswell of Spencer; six grandchildren, Robyn, Daniel, Michael, Steven, William and Laura; three great-granddaughters; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Norman M. French, Jr.
Don graduated from Wilbraham Academy and attended Tufts University before enlisting into the service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Don was an office manager at Peterson Steel in Worcester, retiring in 1999 after 32 years with the company. He was a life-time member of the Nimrod League of Holden and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, spending time with his family and watching the Red Sox in his favorite chair with his beloved beagle, Spunky.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, February 9th from 12 to 2 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. service in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Burial will be held at Grove Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nimrod League of Holden Scholarship, 168 Coal Kiln Road, Princeton, MA 10541. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020