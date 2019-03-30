Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Donald G. Geoffroy, 69

Brimfield - Brimfield - Donald G. Geoffroy, 69, died on March 29, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center. Born June 4, 1949 in Lowell, MA, he was predeceased by his parents Gerard and Alice (Chaput) Geoffroy. Don lived in Gardner and Fitchburg for many years, before relocating to Brimfield 10 years ago. He worked at New England Woodenware in Gardner for 38 years before retiring. He was a member of the Harvard Sportsmen's' Club, the Blue Knights and the Springfield Sportsmen's Club. He loved to golf and ski, but most of all he loved riding his motorcycle. He will be deeply missed by his best friend and fiancé, Paula Walker with whom he lived. He also leaves 2 brothers Mark of Marlboro and Paul of Gardner, and 2 children Jeff of Holliston, MA and Jennifer Thomas of Washington DC and 2 granddaughters. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, April 3 at 10:00 a.m. at the Beers & Story Palmer Funeral Home, 1475 N. Main St, (Rte 20) followed by burial in Brimfield Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.beersandstory.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
