Donald Thayer Germain, 86
WORCESTER - Donald Thayer Germain, 86, of Worcester, died Monday, July 15th in St. Mary Health Care Center. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy L. (Marcotte) Germain; his son, Todd Germain and his wife Brenda; two daughters, Paula Rigiero-Coffey and her husband, William F. X. Coffey and Donna Germain all of Worcester; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Tucker.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Albert and Dorothy (Thayer) Germain. He had been employed by several manufacturing companies and as a painter. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Don was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, kayaking, hiking, cross country skiing and mountain climbing. He was an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America, highlighted by a trip to the Philmont, New Mexico Scout Reservation. Don was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank all the staff at St. Mary Health Care Center for their devotion during his time there.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 19th at Christ the Rock Fellowship, 1411 Main Street, Worcester. Friends and family are invited to a visitation period from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the church. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to United Way of Central Massachusetts, 484 Main St, Suite 300, Worcester, MA 01608-1880.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019