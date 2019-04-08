|
Donald R. Goyette, 83
Millbury - Donald R Goyette, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 8th. He was born in Worcester, the son of the late Roland and Agnes Goyette of Grafton Hill, Worcester.
He is survived by his beautiful wife of 64 years, Patsy J. (Huber) Goyette; five daughters, Debra Danault and her husband, Gary of Northbridge, Patrica Koza and her husband, Frank of Spring Lake NC, Theresa Joubert and her husband, Richard of Whitinsville, Michelle Ahearn and her husband, Craig of Southbridge and Carol Maxwell and her husband, Tobin of Fitchburg; a son, Donald Goyette and his fiancée, Jen Munger of Westerly, RI. He also leaves his legacy of love with thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sisters Rose Marie Harris, Carol Warfield and Suzane Yeskevicz; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first grandson, Steven Koza and first great grandson, Logan Gould.
Mr. Goyette served in the United States Airforce and was a Korean War Veteran. He also is a retired Local 170 Teamster of 43 years. Donald's passion was his family and spending time with all of them at his beach house in Misquamicut Beach, Westerly RI. He was also known as the "Mayor of Misquamicut Beach". Mr. Goyette was an avid New England Sports enthusiast.
Family and friends will honor and remember Donald's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Wednesday, April 10th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11th at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 12 Waters Street in Millbury. Entombment will follow at Notre Dame Mausoleum in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seven Hills Neuro Care, 662 Burncoat Street, Worcester, MA 01606, in honor of his grandson, Raymond Gould who suffered a severe brain injury and lives in the neuro home. Please visit Donald's tribute
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019