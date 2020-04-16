|
Donald E. "Rebel" Greenwood, Sr., 82
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Donald E. "Rebel" Greenwood, Sr., 82, of North Main St., died Tuesday, April 15, 2020 after a noble fight in the Overlook Masonic Home in Charlton.
He leaves a son Donald Greenwood Jr. of East Brookfield; daughters Rhonda Greenwood of North Brookfield, Lisa Greenwood of East Brookfield, Sheryle Morrow Gaudette of North Oxford, and Shiela Sugarman and her husband Donald Sugarman of Auburn, MA.; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by the love of his life Sally Greenwood, his son Robert Morrow and his grandson Geno Waugh.
He served his country in the US Navy. Rebel owned and operated his own trucking company for 28 years and later worked for the Local 243 Construction Laborers Union until he retired. He was a lifetime member of the Spencer Fish and Game Club.
Rebel loved playing cards and was and avid outdoorsman. He was well know in the community and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Overlook Masonic Home and Hospice in Charlton, MA for the care he received.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Funeral services are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020