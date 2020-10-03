Donald Holm

Donald A. Holm, 72
Worcester - Donald A. Holm, 72, of Worcester, passed away at home on Sunday September 27, 2020.
He is survived by a sister, Nancy Gianchiglia and her husband Robert of Worcester; two brothers, Gerald Holm and his wife Rene of Rutland and David Holm and his wife Liisa of Brookfield; his cherished nieces, nephews and great nephews who he loved as though they were his own. He was born in Worcester, a son of the late Donald W. and Annie (Kulunas) Holm. He was a graduate of Burncoat Senior High School.
Mr. Holm entered the U.S. Army in 1968 and served with CO. D, 75th Engineer Battalion. He was a heavy equipment operator and his duty assignments included tours in Vietnam, Korea, Germany and Alaska. He earned the rank of Sergeant and retired after 17 years of service. After retiring he worked for the City of Worcester and then for Seder & Chandler. Donald loved fishing, gardening and spending time at the beach.
Services for Donald will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451-8750. DIRSA – MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., has care of the service arrangements.
www,worcesterfuneral.com