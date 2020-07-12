Donald Irish

Donald L. Irish, 90SPENCER - Donald L. Irish 90, died July 10, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of the late Clare (Veaudry) Irish, who predeceased him in 2009. He was born in Worcester on January 25, 1930, a son of the late James Forrest Irish and Ethel (Hunt) Irish. Donald was predeceased by his brother, James Forrest Irish Jr. He was the former owner of the Worcester City Delivery trucking in Spencer. Donald was a long time member of First Congregational Church, Spencer. He was a member of the church choir for many years and served on multiple committees. He was also a member, and past president of Spencer Snow Birds Snowmobile Club, past superintendent of Pine Grove Cemetery in Spencer. He is survived by his children, Donald (Lee) Irish Jr. and his wife Mary of Greenfield, MA, Nickerson Irish of Port St. Lucie, Fl, Darwin Irish and his wife Diane of Chicopee, MA, Robin Bernard and her husband Mark of Barre, MA, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and multiple nephews and nieces. Due to the present health situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. You may reach out to the Pillsbury Funeral Home, Spencer (508) 867-3604 or visit the funeral home website for continued updates. In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Spencer, the Spencer Rescue Squad, or the Overlook VNA and Hospice of Charlton, MA. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Spencer. To plant a memorial tree in honor of Donald L. Irish, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.