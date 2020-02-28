|
|
Donald F. Jones, 81
Charlton - Donald F. Jones passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. He was born Nov. 6, 1938 in Worcester, Ma to William and Eunice (Moon) Jones. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Kay F. Jones n 2007. Also predeceased by his daughter Cathy and son John, his brothers Robert, William, George and sister Judy.
Donald is survived by his children Donny, Kim and her husband Joe, Jodie, Heath and his wife Danielle, Dawnmarie and fiancé Tom, and Scott and his wife Toni, his grandchildren Aaron, Courtney, Dylan, Sophia, Breanna, Kira, Evan and Emma, and his great granddaughter Kinlee. His two sisters Barbra and Debbie and many nieces and nephews.
He was a sewing machine mechanic for many years. He enjoyed camping, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his children and later his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather with a great sense of humor. He will be missed by many who knew and loved him.
At his request Donald will be cremated and there will be a private family service.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020