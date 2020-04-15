|
Donald J. Lalone, 84
YORK, ME - Donald J. Lalone, age 84, passed away on April 11th at Lahey Clinic in Burlington after a brief illness.
Don was the loving, devoted and perfect husband of 65 years to Alice K. (McClory) Lalone of York, ME; Supportive, stoic and amazing father to Kerry Yovino and her husband Jim of Leominster, MA and to John Lalone and his wife Sarah of Scituate, MA; Proud and loving grandfather to Emily Stone and Nick Yovino, both of Leominster.
He was a Navy Radarman aboard the USS Gilbert Islands during the Korean War, proudly served as a Massachusetts State Trooper then as a Campus Police Officer at Fitchburg State College for several years. He owned and operated Pollard Adjustment Service until his retirement to York, ME in 2000. He also studied Industrial Arts at Fitchburg State.
Decency, loyalty, honesty and humor were Don's most obvious traits. He was a kind, polite and true gentleman and served as a wonderful example to every young man he met. His legacy will endure as a truly honorable man who served his family, his country and his state with honor.
Don was born in Worcester, MA son of Alfred and Albanie (Marchand) Lalone. The youngest son of eight, Don was predeceased by three brothers, Alfred, Robert and Walter Lalone and two sisters, Theresa O'Neil and Deanna Provost. He leaves two sisters, Janet Sefakis of Worcester and Lorraine Lambert of Florida.
At Don's request, there will be no formal services. In honor of his love of animals, especially cats, donations may be made in his memory to MSPCA Angell Memorial Hospital for Animals or Hillside Acres at Nevins Farm. To leave words of comfort or remembrance at this difficult time, please visit Don's tribute page: https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Donald-Lalone
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020