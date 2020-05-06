|
|
Donald M. Leavitt, 91
SOUTHBOROUGH - Donald M. Leavitt, 91, of Southborough, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Golden Pond in Hopkinton, He was the beloved husband of Ann (Dando) Leavitt who passed way in 2008.
Don was a humble man with a clever, dry sarcastic sense of humor and a kind, gentle soul. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean War, and spent the bulk of his career traveling and writing for Computerworld Magazine, transforming technology into a language all could understand. Don thoroughly loved being part of the Southborough community and telling its stories, reporting in the Southborough Villager and the Metro West Daily News. He was also involved in the Southborough Historical Society and Historical Commission. Above all else, Don loved being a devoted husband to Ann. They met at Harvard University and enjoyed 54 years of marriage. Ann had an incredible zest for life and was always up for an adventure. Don was content to do literally anything she wanted to do. Over the years they traveled the world and made many friends along the way. Since losing Ann, Don has stayed local, finding happiness on his front porch, where he could say hello to passersby and garner an occasional beep and a wave. He was also a devoted parishioner of St. Mark's Church for nearly 65 years and has left an indelible mark on the parish through his stewardship and charity. Don was always quick with a compliment or an offer to help. He also had a deep love for animals and was often seen walking his giant, lumbering dog down Main Street at all hours of the day or night. Honestly, no one was sure who was walking whom. There is no doubt, he and Ann are now reunited in Heaven and off on their next great adventure.
He is survived by his children, Timothy Leavitt of Northborough; Molly Leavitt of Southborough; John Leavitt and his wife Andrea of Pittsburgh, PA; Daphne Phalon and her husband, Bill of Southborough; a sister, Mavis Wylie of Washington D.C.; his grandchildren, Christopher Leavitt and his wife, Marissa; Katelyn and Stephanie Kalinowski; Thomas and Harry Leavitt; Danielle and Amanda Phalon; and his great grandchildren, Bria and Mila Leavitt.
Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date due to the COVID 19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, we would like donations to go to Buddy Dog Humane Society 151 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776
Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 10, 2020