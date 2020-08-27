Donald W. Lestha, 84
Charlton - Donald W. Lestha, 84, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Fairlawn Rehabilitation Hospital in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy M. (Miller) Lestha of Charlton; three daughters, Christine Abbott and her husband Merle of Charlton, Dee Brewer of Charlton, and Mary Ann Padeni and her husband Jeffrey of Dudley; six grandchildren, Christopher Brewer and his wife Raylene of Texas, Dylan Abbott and his wife, Christina of Colorado, Nicholas Brewer, Harrison Brewer, Jennifer Brewer, and David Abbott; three great granddaughters, Hanna Brewer, Allison Brewer, and Willa June Abbott, and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by a brother, Robert Lestha of Pennsylvannia and predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Zuk and Alice Boutilette. The youngest son of the late Valvuto Lestha and Rosanna (Fortier) Gagliastro, Donald was born and raised in Worcester, moving to Charlton in 1986. He was a United States Air Force veteran, where he served as a jet mechanic.
He started working at a young age as an auto mechanic for Linders, Inc. After the service, he worked as a milk man until he was able to manage his first gas station. Throughout his life he managed several gas stations where he made many friends. Before retirement, he was a diesel mechanic at Sweet Life in Northboro for 16 years. He was happiest yard saling and collecting things to work on and repair. He could fix almost anything. He loved making people laugh even to the end. Most of all, he was a dedicated family man to his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. The family appreciates all the help and support from hospital staff, extended family and friends throughout this past year.
A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity or organization of your choice
, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or a charity for veterans. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.paradisfuneralhome.com