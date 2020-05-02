Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Guilford Community Church
More Obituaries for Donald Marsh
Donald Marsh


1936 - 2020
Donald Marsh Obituary
Donald Eugene Marsh

Guilford, VT - Donald E Marsh of Bonita Springs, FL and Guilford, VT passed away peacefully under the care of Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL. Don was born to Melvin and Helen (Lindsey) Marsh on June 8, 1936. He attended Oxford schools and went on to Worcester Boys Tech where he received a certificate in Sheet Metal fabrication. He worked for Pratt and Whitney for over 40 years, retiring to pursue his love of fishing and hunting. His first marriage, to Constance Laurion, ended in divorce. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Ashworth); his sons, Jeff Marsh and his wife, Anne of West Boylston, MA and Greg Marsh and his wife, Julie of Ashford, CT. He also leaves behind a stepson, Jeremy Burbank and his partner, Denise of Enfield CT; his grandsons, James Marsh of West Boylston, MA, Peter Marsh of Tuscaloosa, AL, John Marsh of Ashford, CT and Brian Marsh of Ashford, CT. In addition, he is also survived by his brother, Robert and his wife, Jeanette of Princeton, MA; his sister, Carol Klekotka and her husband, Stan of Conway, SC; as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the Guilford Community Church Guilford, VT. Donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or the Guilford VT Community Church. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
