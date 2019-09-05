|
Donald R. Mathieu Sr.
Rutland/Princeton - Donald R. Mathieu Sr., 86, died peacefully at home, with his loving wife and children at his side on the morning of Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He was born in Worcester, the son of Wilfred E. and Leona (Campeau) Mathieu and had lived in Princeton for 46 years before moving to Rutland seven years ago.
Don proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Era. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he settled on a 140 acre farm in Princeton and founded Mathieu Builders Inc. The company went on to develop the land Don had purchased and built the beautiful homes that stand there today. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Rutland and was an avid outdoorsman. Don's greatest joy was spending time with his family. Whether it was a pool party or a holiday gathering, Don always wanted to bring everyone together.
Don will be truly missed by his wife of 65 years, Nancy (Conrad) Mathieu of Rutland; his children, Robin Mathieu of Hilton Head, SC, Donald Mathieu Jr. and his partner, Leslie Regh of Princeton, Jody Cates of Holden and Michelle Drohan-Tavares and her husband, Gary Tavares of Coventry, RI; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend memorial calling hours from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, September 9th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, September 10th at St. Patrick's Church, 258 Main St., Rutland. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to of MA, 460 Totten Pond Rd., Suite 400, Waltham, MA 02451 or to St. Patrick's Church, 290 Main St., P.O. Box 939, Rutland, MA 01543. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019