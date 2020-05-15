|
Donald McCormick, 91
West Boylston - Donald "Red" McCormick, 91, of West Boylston died Wednesday, May 13 in the Blaire House.
Red was married to Janice (Wheaton) McCormick of Orange for 26 years, until her death from cancer in 1980. They leave four children, Michael D. McCormick of Kernersville, NC, Patrick J. McCormick and his wife, Dianne of Rutland, Pamela A. Giza and her husband, Stanley of Encinitas, CA and Kevin K. McCormick of San Clemente, CA; a brother, Harold J. McCormick of Turner Falls; a sister, Betty Lennon of Dalton; seven grandchildren, Rachel, Grace, Christopher, Ian, Ryan, Jennifer and Kimberly and; a great-grand-daughter, Madison.
He was born in Montague, son of James J. and Thelma (Weidlech) McCormick and graduated UMASS Amherst College. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War.
Red was an insurance adjuster for Aetna Life Insurance Company, before retiring. He was a founder and past president of the West Boylston Athletic Association and active in all town sporting events and leagues. Red was a member of the Harold N. Keith American Legion Post. He also was an avid runner well into his 70s and ran for the UMASS track team.
Burial will be private in Mount Vernon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the West Boylston Athletic Association PO Box 307, West Boylston, 01583. Arrangements in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, West Boylston.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020