Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fay Brothers Funeral Home
1 West Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01583
(508) 835-6500
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mount Vernon Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald McCormick


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald McCormick Obituary
Donald McCormick, 91

West Boylston - Donald "Red" McCormick, 91, of West Boylston died Wednesday, May 13 in the Blaire House.

Red was married to Janice (Wheaton) McCormick of Orange for 26 years, until her death from cancer in 1980. They leave four children, Michael D. McCormick of Kernersville, NC, Patrick J. McCormick and his wife, Dianne of Rutland, Pamela A. Giza and her husband, Stanley of Encinitas, CA and Kevin K. McCormick of San Clemente, CA; a brother, Harold J. McCormick of Turner Falls; a sister, Betty Lennon of Dalton; seven grandchildren, Rachel, Grace, Christopher, Ian, Ryan, Jennifer and Kimberly and; a great-grand-daughter, Madison.

He was born in Montague, son of James J. and Thelma (Weidlech) McCormick and graduated UMASS Amherst College. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War.

Red was an insurance adjuster for Aetna Life Insurance Company, before retiring. He was a founder and past president of the West Boylston Athletic Association and active in all town sporting events and leagues. Red was a member of the Harold N. Keith American Legion Post. He also was an avid runner well into his 70s and ran for the UMASS track team.

Burial will be private in Mount Vernon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the West Boylston Athletic Association PO Box 307, West Boylston, 01583. Arrangements in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, West Boylston.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fay Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -