Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
Donald Mencer


1951 - 2019
Donald Mencer Obituary
Donald R. Mencer, Jr., 67

AUBURN - Donald R. "Don" Mencer, Jr., 67, of Auburn, died peacefully on Friday October 25, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of Cathy M. (Anderson) Mencer.

Born and raised in Worcester, Don was the son of Donald R. Mencer, Sr. and Olive Rita (MacAran) Mencer. He graduated from South High School in 1968. A few years later, Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in the Mediterranean for a period of time during the Vietnam War. In 1997, Don married the love of his life, Cathy, and a year later they settled in Auburn. He worked in the lumber business and in special education for many years, before his retirement from Auburn Life Care Center as a Custodial Engineer.

In addition to his wife, Don leaves three children, Shaun and Joshua Mencer, both of Arizona, and Jared Hartwell and his wife Grace of Oxford. He leaves several grandchildren, as well as two sisters, Diana Roth and her husband Sonny of Thorndike, and Donna Padovano. He will be deeply missed by his nieces and nephews, Scott and John Roth, Joseph Senckowski, and Lisa Soucy. In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his daughter, the late Shannon Mencer of Arizona, and his brother-in-law, Ronald Padovano.

Services for Don will be held privately, in accordance with his family's wishes. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , at . To leave a note of condolence for Don's family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
