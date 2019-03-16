|
|
Donald (Mik) Mikkila
DENNIS - Donald (Mik) Mikkila, 81, of South Dennis passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Mik was born in October 1937 in Worcester, MA to the late Julia and Victor Mikkila. He grew up in Leicester MA, where he graduated from Leicester High. He also attended some classes at Leicester Junior College and served 2 years in the US Army. In May of 1962 he married his wife of 57 years, June (Parse) Mikkila. He lived in Oxford for 30 years where he raised his 3 children. In 1995 he retired to South Dennis MA.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Donna and husband, Mark Contardo of Hopkinton, MA, his son Douglas and wife Elizabeth (Gigliotti) of North Oxford, his son Peter and wife Kelly (Graham) of Auburn, MA. He had 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, a brother Arvid and wife Linda of Leicester, MA. and several nieces and nephews.
Donald worked many years as a salesman for the transportation industry retiring in 1995 from Consolidated Freightways Trucking Co. He was a member of the Jay Haberl Men's Golf League in Dennis. His favorite activities were golf, sailing and playing Poker. He also spent countless hours working in his woodworking shop. Over the years Mik's memory will live on in all of the beautiful pieces he created in his shop for friends and family. Mik's great sense of humor, his love of friends and family and prolific story telling will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. and a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday March 20th. Both will be at the Doane, Beal & Ames Funeral Home 739 Route 134 South Dennis MA.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in his name to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 434 Route 134, Suite D-3, South Dennis, MA. 2660
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019