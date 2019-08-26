|
|
Donald J. Morcone, 87
WESTBOROUGH - Donald J. Morcone, 87, of Westborough, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital in Worcester. He was the husband of Phyllis M. (Powell) Morcone.
Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Louis and Theresa (Gallagher) Morcone. He was a graduate of Natick High School and of Worcester State College and Clark University.
During the Korean Conflict he served with the U.S. Navy.
Don was employed as a Controller for BF Goodrich prior to his retirement.
He was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered for the RCIA program. He was the former president of the Westborough Little League and coach of the Comey Oil team. He was a former member of the Personnel Board and was currently a member of a Parkinson's support group.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two children, Michael Morcone and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Westborough and Cheryl Deal and her husband, Gene, of Pittsburgh; a daughter-in-law, Margie Morcone of Millbury; nine grandchildren, Julie Chapman, David Deal, Michael Morcone, Brian Deal, Bill Morcone, Michelle Morcone, Mary Morcone, Jason Deal and Jimmy Morcone and eight great-grandsons.
He was pre-deceased by a son, James Morcone and a brother, Louis Morcone.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 29, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.
Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Wednesday, August 28, from 4 to 7 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at www.parkinson.org
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019