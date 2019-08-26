Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
70 West Main St.
Westborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Morcone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Morcone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Morcone Obituary
Donald J. Morcone, 87

WESTBOROUGH - Donald J. Morcone, 87, of Westborough, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital in Worcester. He was the husband of Phyllis M. (Powell) Morcone.

Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Louis and Theresa (Gallagher) Morcone. He was a graduate of Natick High School and of Worcester State College and Clark University.

During the Korean Conflict he served with the U.S. Navy.

Don was employed as a Controller for BF Goodrich prior to his retirement.

He was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered for the RCIA program. He was the former president of the Westborough Little League and coach of the Comey Oil team. He was a former member of the Personnel Board and was currently a member of a Parkinson's support group.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two children, Michael Morcone and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Westborough and Cheryl Deal and her husband, Gene, of Pittsburgh; a daughter-in-law, Margie Morcone of Millbury; nine grandchildren, Julie Chapman, David Deal, Michael Morcone, Brian Deal, Bill Morcone, Michelle Morcone, Mary Morcone, Jason Deal and Jimmy Morcone and eight great-grandsons.

He was pre-deceased by a son, James Morcone and a brother, Louis Morcone.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 29, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.

Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Wednesday, August 28, from 4 to 7 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at www.parkinson.org

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
Download Now