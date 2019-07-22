Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
(508) 867-3604
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Murray


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Murray Obituary
Donald Joseph Murray, 89

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Donald Joseph Murray, 89, passed away peacefully at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center on July 18, 2019. Donald married Margaret, the love of his life in 1950, who predeceased him in 2017. Donald is survived by 2 daughters, Anne and Catherine and his son, James Murray and his wife Leslie, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Donald was born on November 20, 1929 in Worcester, the son of William and Annie Murray. He graduated from Commerce High School Class of 1949 and later from Northeastern University for Civil Engineering with the assistance of the GI bill. Donald served in the U.S. Army in Korea as a civil engineer. He worked for many years with the Commonwealth of Ma as a bridge engineer and had a surveying partnership. Donald was known for his love of driving his pontoon boat around Lake Lashaway. He may have been one of the first on the lake with the concept of party boat, using a row boat and outfitting it with lawn chairs. Donald was a member of the Lake Lashaway Association and participated in many events. He also loved music and was a member of the folk group at St. Joseph's church in North Brookfield. A funeral Mass will be held on July 27, 2019, 10AM, at St. Joseph's Church, 296 N. Main St., North Brookfield. The family requests all to please go directly to the church. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 28 Mt. Pleasant Street, North Brookfield, Ma 01535 or Lake Lashaway Community Association, Inc., PO Box 72, East Brookfield, MA 01515. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St, North Brookfield is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now