|
|
Donald Joseph Murray, 89
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Donald Joseph Murray, 89, passed away peacefully at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center on July 18, 2019. Donald married Margaret, the love of his life in 1950, who predeceased him in 2017. Donald is survived by 2 daughters, Anne and Catherine and his son, James Murray and his wife Leslie, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Donald was born on November 20, 1929 in Worcester, the son of William and Annie Murray. He graduated from Commerce High School Class of 1949 and later from Northeastern University for Civil Engineering with the assistance of the GI bill. Donald served in the U.S. Army in Korea as a civil engineer. He worked for many years with the Commonwealth of Ma as a bridge engineer and had a surveying partnership. Donald was known for his love of driving his pontoon boat around Lake Lashaway. He may have been one of the first on the lake with the concept of party boat, using a row boat and outfitting it with lawn chairs. Donald was a member of the Lake Lashaway Association and participated in many events. He also loved music and was a member of the folk group at St. Joseph's church in North Brookfield. A funeral Mass will be held on July 27, 2019, 10AM, at St. Joseph's Church, 296 N. Main St., North Brookfield. The family requests all to please go directly to the church. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 28 Mt. Pleasant Street, North Brookfield, Ma 01535 or Lake Lashaway Community Association, Inc., PO Box 72, East Brookfield, MA 01515. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St, North Brookfield is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019