Donald Pembroke



Douglas - Donald passed away on September 5th, he was a loving father to Michelle McIntyre and Michael Pembroke. He also leaves behind two grandsons, Michael Pembroke Jr. and Ian McIntyre. He lived in Douglas and retired form the Town of Holliston while working on the Highway Department. He attended high school in Millis. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, fishing and anything that had a motor sparked his interest. Services will take place at a later date.





