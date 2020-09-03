Donald Petersen

Donald R. Petersen, 67HOLDEN/LEICESTER - Donald R. Petersen, 67, formerly of the Cherry Valley section of Leicester, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester after a brief illness.He leaves his brother Kenneth J. Petersen and his wife Mary of Spencer, his nieces Jennifer Comeau and her husband Richard, Beth Shaughnessy and her husband Matt all of Rutland and his nephew Erik Petersen and his wife Sinead of Rochester, seven great nieces & nephews; Samuel, Jillian, Sophie, Matthew, Madisen, Jacksen and Logan.Don was a licensed electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 96 since 1984, before retiring in 2018.He was born in Worcester, the son of Donald and Rita M. (Whitney) Petersen and later graduated from Leicester High School and also attended the former Assumption Prep in Worcester.He was a member of St. Joseph/St. Pius X Parish, the Worcester County Model "A" Club, and the Eastern MA. Chapter of the American Theater Organ Society. He was an avid golfer and member of Leicester Country Club and Pine Ridge Country Club. He loved playing his accordian and organ for friends. He was also an avid skiier and member of the National Ski Patrol.Don's funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5th. from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 1153 Main St., Leicester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Friday, Sept. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to the Jimmy Fund, 44 Binney St., Boston, MA 02215.