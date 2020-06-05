Donald Phaneuf
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald F. Phaneuf, 84

Athol - Donald F. Phaneuf, 84, of Athol, died June 2, 2020, in Quabbin Valley Health Care, Athol, MA. He was born June 15, 1935, in Worcester, MA, son of the late Ferdinand and Eva (Cormier) Phaneuf. Mr. Phaneuf served in the US Army from Feb. 1955 through Feb. 1958, attaining rank of SP-3 (T), and receiving the Good Conduct Medal. He worked as a printer for Eusey Press in Leominster for 42 years.

Donald is survived by two sons; Dean Phaneuf of Gardner and Donald Phaneuf of Fitchburg, one daughter; Deborah Cherry of Gardner, MA, along with grandchildren; Amy, Ashley, Nicolette, Brooke and a great granddaughter Skylar, his sister Gail Angell, and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Loretta (Lefebvre) Phaneuf, his brother, Robert Phaneuf, and sisters; Ida Stubbert and Sandra Angell Singley.

Burial was held in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA directing arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved