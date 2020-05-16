|
|
Donald E. Polson, 99
Worcester - Donald E. "The Candy Man" Polson, 99, of Worcester passed away on Thursday, May 14th in the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center after a brief illness.
Mr. Polson was married for 73 years to the late June V. (Morrow) Polson who died in 2014. He is survived by his four children, David Polson and his wife Deb of Lincoln, CA, Nancy Budd and her husband, Dennis of Englewood, FL, Joan McGrath and her husband, Pete of Worcester, MA and Brad Polson and his wife, Debbie of Auburn, MA; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter and many nephews and nieces.
Don was born in Worcester, son of the late Helene (Laycock) Polson and is also predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Graves. He graduated from the former Commerce High School in Worcester and entered the United States Army serving in Normandy during World War II. He was proud to be part of the "Greatest Generation" and served in the 676th Glider Field Artillery Battallion.
Mr. Polson owned and operated Automatic Vending Company, where he affectionately received the nickname of "The Candy Man". He was a generous and loving man; this was apparent in his volunteerism with the Elder Care Services as a visitor until he was 90 years old.
Don loved to sail in the summer and ice sail in the winter as well on Stiles Lake. He had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the harmonica and the guitar. Mr. Polson was a former member of the Order of the Masons and the Greendale Retired Men's Club.
Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral services are being held privately. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St, Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.
To share a memory of Don or to sign his online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020