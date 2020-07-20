Donald R. Poole, 65Northbridge - Donald R. Poole, 65, died at home, Sunday, July 19, after a courageous battle with ALS. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bethann (Wieler) Poole; a son, Christopher, and his wife, Catherine Poole, of McLean, VA; two brothers, Kenneth Poole of Marlborough, and Steven Poole, of Hudson; his sister-in-law, Belen Wieler-Hawes, and her husband, Steve Hawes, of Amesbury; two nephews, Shane Poole, and Aidan Hawes, and a niece, Addison Hawes.Mr. Poole was born in Marlborough, October 3, 1954, a son of Richard and Reinelde (Martin) Poole. He grew up in Marlborough and lived in Sutton and Northbridge for many years. He was a graduate of Marlborough High School, and the University of Lowell. He held a Master's Degree from Boston University, and an MBA from Framingham State College.Mr. Poole's career spanned many years in the auto parts industry. He began at Consumer Auto Parts, where he became the "right hand man" of Merrill Cohen, and spent more than 25 years as vice president of the company. Following his retirement, due to illness, in 2018, Donald continued working as a consultant for the industry he loved. His legacy in the auto parts industry lives on through his extraordinary group of friends and colleagues who supported him through his battle with ALS.A man of strong faith, and a devout Catholic, Donald was a member of Saint Peter's Church in Northbridge, where he served as a Lector. A talented musician, he held a degree in music education, played the saxophone, and shared his love of music with everyone.Mr. Poole's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am, Friday, July 24, in Saint Peter's Church, Church Avenue, Northbridge. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. Calling Hours will be 5-7pm, Thursday, July 23, in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville. Masks or face covering are required and social distance protocols will be followed. The family requests memorial donations, in lieu of flowers be made to: The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit