1/1
Donald Postma
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Postma, 81

Sebatian, FL / Whitinsville, MA - Sebatian, FL -- Donald J. Postma, 81, formerly of Whitinsville, MA, died peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Capital Caring Health Halquist Center, Arlington, VA, due to complications of Parkinson's disease.

Donald was born August 7, 1938 in Whitinsville, MA, to his parents Thomas and Jennie (Visbeck) Postma. Following graduation from Northbridge HS, he served in the US Navy for four years. After completing his service, he worked as an auto mechanic and eventually retired from General Motors in Framingham, MA, after 25+ years. Also, he served as an on-call fire fighter and EMT for the Northbridge Fire Department. He was an active member of the United Presbyterian Church of Whitinsville for many years, serving as a trustee and usher. He drove buses for the Valley Airs Drum and Bugle Corps. and Peter Pan. Later in life he was an avid cyclist and participated in several MS charity rides.

Following his retirement from GM, he and Cheryl purchased their first motorhome and joined the SOWERs (Servants on Wheels Ever Ready) mission. For 13 years they traveled supporting projects across the country, from Alaska to California, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. He also served as park host at Westville Recreation Area in Sturbridge, MA.

Donald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cheryl (Crawford) Postma; his brother Thomas Postma and his wife Barbara of Santa Barbara, CA; his son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Lisa Postma of Douglas, MA; his daughter and son-in-law, Jill and James Martin of Falls Church, VA.; and five grandchildren Adam Martin, Hannah Postma, Bryan Martin, Maxwell Postma and Erik Martin.

A private memorial and burial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, by mail to Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or online at michaeljfox.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved