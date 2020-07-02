Donald J. Postma, 81
Sebatian, FL / Whitinsville, MA - Sebatian, FL -- Donald J. Postma, 81, formerly of Whitinsville, MA, died peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Capital Caring Health Halquist Center, Arlington, VA, due to complications of Parkinson's disease.
Donald was born August 7, 1938 in Whitinsville, MA, to his parents Thomas and Jennie (Visbeck) Postma. Following graduation from Northbridge HS, he served in the US Navy for four years. After completing his service, he worked as an auto mechanic and eventually retired from General Motors in Framingham, MA, after 25+ years. Also, he served as an on-call fire fighter and EMT for the Northbridge Fire Department. He was an active member of the United Presbyterian Church of Whitinsville for many years, serving as a trustee and usher. He drove buses for the Valley Airs Drum and Bugle Corps. and Peter Pan. Later in life he was an avid cyclist and participated in several MS charity rides.
Following his retirement from GM, he and Cheryl purchased their first motorhome and joined the SOWERs (Servants on Wheels Ever Ready) mission. For 13 years they traveled supporting projects across the country, from Alaska to California, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. He also served as park host at Westville Recreation Area in Sturbridge, MA.
Donald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cheryl (Crawford) Postma; his brother Thomas Postma and his wife Barbara of Santa Barbara, CA; his son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Lisa Postma of Douglas, MA; his daughter and son-in-law, Jill and James Martin of Falls Church, VA.; and five grandchildren Adam Martin, Hannah Postma, Bryan Martin, Maxwell Postma and Erik Martin.
A private memorial and burial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, by mail to Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or online at michaeljfox.org
.