Donald R. Richards, 82
Dudley - Donald R. Richards, 82, of Val Go Way, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Florence S. (Wolochowicz) Richards of Dudley; a son, Bryan F. Richards and his wife Judy of Dayville, CT; five daughters, Jodi A. Hogan of Dudley, Gail E. Baker and her husband Bruce of Hudson, FL, Robin D. Donoian and her husband Dan of Scottsdale, AZ, Barbara E. Nichols and her husband Paul of Dudley, and Sandra L. White and her husband Brian of Oxford; two brothers, James Richards of Daphne, AL, and William Richards of Dunnellon, FL; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a son, David J. Richards; a brother, Edwin Richards, and a grandson, Sean M. Baker. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Edwin L. and Adele Marie (Patrick) Richards, and lived most of his life in North Oxford before moving to Dudley 11 years ago. He graduated from North High School in Worcester.
Mr. Richards was the chauffeur for the president of Commerce Insurance in Webster for many years. Previously, he worked with his father at New England Overhead Door and later was a manager at Nabisco. He enjoyed spending summers in Old Orchard Beach, ME, and winters in Fort Myers Beach, FL. His hobbies included bowling and playing cards. He had a love of cars and raced cars in his younger years. He enjoyed thoroughly reading the newspaper, horse races, and trips to Las Vegas.
Calling hours are Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006, or to the American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 15289, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019