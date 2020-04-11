|
Donald E. Robbins, 66
Dudley - Donald E. Robbins, 66, of Schofield Avenue, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge. He is survived by two brothers, Loren G. Robbins of North Chelmsford and Kenneth N. Robbins of Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Ewart A. and Aline M. (Lamoureux) Robbins, and lived in Worcester, Oxford, Southbridge, and most recently Dudley.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford, where he will be laid to rest beside his parents who cared for him for many years. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020