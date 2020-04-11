Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Robbins


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Robbins Obituary
Donald E. Robbins, 66

Dudley - Donald E. Robbins, 66, of Schofield Avenue, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge. He is survived by two brothers, Loren G. Robbins of North Chelmsford and Kenneth N. Robbins of Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Ewart A. and Aline M. (Lamoureux) Robbins, and lived in Worcester, Oxford, Southbridge, and most recently Dudley.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford, where he will be laid to rest beside his parents who cared for him for many years. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -