Donald Bancroft Sampson, 89
Webster -
Donald Bancroft Sampson, age 89, passed away peacefully at his son Frank's home on April 9, 2019 where he lived for the last nine years in Webster MA. He also previously lived in Holden MA, Webster MA, Winter Haven FL, and Brookline VT for many years.
He was born January 11, 1930 in Bronxville, New York to the late Donald L. and Frances (Bancroft) Sampson Hutchins. Donald married Beverly Adams Tilden in 1951 in Worcester, MA. He attended Worcester Public Schools, Wilbraham Academy and Tabor Academy. Don received his TD & MC degree from Wentworth Institute in 1953. He proudly served his Country in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
He worked many years for the Heald Machine Company as an Engineer, Salesman, and Vice President, even after being purchased by Cincinnati Milacron, retiring in 1988. He also worked for William T McBride for a short period after retirement.
He enjoyed restoring Model A cars and Aronca aircraft. As pilots, Don and his wife, Bev, enjoyed flying small aircraft. He owned many of his own small planes and enjoyed flying out of many nearby small airports. Donald was a member of Isaiah Thomas Masonic Lodge in Worcester and later, upon returning to Webster became a member of Oxford Masonic Lodge for many years. He recently received his 50 year Masonic Veteran Medal from the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts. Don also was a 50 year member of the Valley of Worcester Scottish Rite.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life, his wife, Beverly.
He is survived by his son Frank Bancroft Sampson and his wife, Cynthia (Ledoux); his daughter, Liz Tilden Sampson and her wife, Shari (Kampitsis); five grandchildren, Erik Sampson, Melissa Williams and her husband, James, Sage Kampitsis, Skyler Shooer-Sampson, and Maizy Shooer-Sampson; two great-grandchildren, Rian and Cayden Williams, and a sister Marylou McGuire.
We would like to thank Donna and Kathleen from Overlook VNA, and Doris and Natasha from CSA Associates for their support and special care during the last few weeks.
Not one for fanfare, Donald requested there be no calling hours or flowers. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury MA.
Donations in his memory should be made to Oxford Masonic Charitable Association , PO Box 138, Oxford MA, 01540
The ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St. is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit:RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019