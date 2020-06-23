Donald J. Saucier



Beaverton, OR - Donald J. Saucier, 71 of Beaverton, OR passed away June 10, 2020 in Wood Village, OR.



He was born May 25, 1949 to Normand and Marie Claire Saucier of Millbury, MA.



He is predeceased by his wife Joann (Kappus) of 31 years, his father Normand Saucier and brother Richard Saucier both of Millbury, MA.



He leaves three children Donald Saucier Jr. of Woodfood, VA, Julie Dahlberg of Camas, WA and Paul Burchard of Troutdale, OR.



He is survived by his mother Marie Claire Saucier of Millbury, MA, his brother Leo Saucier and wife Michelle of Sutton, MA, two sisters Diane Fowler and husband Bobby, Lisa Miller and husband Joe all of Hampstead, NC.



Donald attended Millbury Memorial HS and graduated in 1970, from there he enlisted into the US Air Force. In 1972 he served a tour of duty in the Vietnam War where he worked, and completed his time as a Security Police. From there he served in Germany and received an honorable discharge.





