Donald L. Savoie, 84Millbury - Donald L. Savoie, 84, of Millbury passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in the Christopher House.His wife of 54 years, Beverly A. (Toussaint) Savoie died in 2018. He leaves four children, Sandra J. Savoie, Karen Barney, Dorothy M. Soutra and her husband, Walter R. Soutra, and David A. Savoie; five grandchildren, Donald, Daniel, Nicole, Keith and Joseph; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Daemynd, Callie and Camron and nieces and nephews. A great-grandson, Nickoles predeceased him.He was born in Easthampton, son of Edward and Irene (Lanoue) Savoie. He was US Army of the Korean War. Don worked for Jeffco Fibres in Millbury for many years, retiring in 2000. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Millbury Senior Center.A Graveside Service will be held Monday, October 5 at 11am in St. John's Cemetery, Section: Saint Christopher, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Millbury Seniors, 1 River St., Millbury, 01527.