Donald W. Siver, 91
Lancaster - Donald W. Siver, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Frieda E. (Knowles) Siver, and their daughter Donna D. Siver. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Judy A. Maguire & Michial of Las Vegas, NV; Jerry L. Siver & Arlene of Miami Beach; and Donald D. Siver & Annette, with whom he lived, of Lancaster; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. He is pre-deceased by two brothers, Vernon H. Siver and Kenneth G. Siver.
Donald was born in Harrisville, New York to the late Maurice & Edith (Greer) Siver. After graduating from Harrisville Central High School, he enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Army during World War II. He returned home safely and completed studies at Atlantic Union College before following his career path as a property insurance adjuster with Royal Globe Insurance Company. Several years later, he successfully established his family business, the Donald W. Siver Insurance & Realty Company in Lancaster. The quintessential entrepreneur, Don also served as an accountant for Lords Industry, owner of the Wellington Manor Nursing Home in Arlington, a real estate developer and general contractor, and founder of George Hill Orchards in Lancaster. He too served the Town of Lancaster in various capacities throughout his lifetime, notably as Director of Bigelow Gardens for more than twenty-five years. Always civic minded, he was a life member and former President of the Clinton Rotary Club, the Wachusett Chamber of Commerce, and Board of Director of the New England Memorial Hospital. A man of great devotion, he was a member of the Village Church of Seventh-day Adventists in Lancaster and well respected member of the faith community. Don was an accomplished athlete, an avid fisherman, talented golfer, and former Club Champion of Country Club of the Pines in Spring Hill, Florida. Above all, he was a family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2PM in the College Church of Seventh-day Adventists, 337 Main St, South Lancaster. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 2 to July 7, 2019