Donald C. Smalley, Jr., 62
Bradenton, Florida - Donald C. Smalley, Jr., 62, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Donald leaves his wife, Frankie DelVallee of Bradenton, Florida. Donald leaves his sister Myria E. and her husband Michael O'Neill of Milford, NH, Donald leave brother Clifton D. Smalley and his wife Kim Smalley of Marquette, MI. Donald also leaves two nieces and one grandniece.
Donald was born in Worcester, MA, the son of the late Donald C. Smalley, Sr., and the late June (Haynes) Smalley. Donald attended Clark University and received a BS Degree in Accounting. Donald worked over 40 years as an Accountant. Donald enjoyed his two dogs, Kaylee and Bella. Donald also enjoyed researching the family ancestry and going to the beach. Donald went camping frequently.
A Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester, MA on Friday July 19th at 10 am. Donald will be buried directly after the Funeral Mass at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019