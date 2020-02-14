|
Donald J. Smith, 84
Worcester - Donald J. Smith, 84, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after a period of declining health. He is now reunited with his beloved wife of 61 years, Sheila M. (Morrissey) Smith who died on November 25, 2019.
He was born in Worcester, son of Roy H. and Helen G. (Bogle) Smith and graduated from Commerce High School and Worcester Junior College. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
Don had a long and distinguished career in sales and sales management for various consumer product companies covering the MA, New England and New York area, retiring in 1998 from United Liquors Ltd.
He loved to play golf. He was a past member of Oxford Country Club and Thompson Raceway Golf Club, playing with many of the Grafton Hill crew . Since retirement, he played many rounds in Florida where he and Sheila enjoyed their winters for many years, he was known as the "Commish" among his Boynton Beach golf friends. Don was a true family man and loved to spend time with his children and attend his grandchildren's activities. He was an avid reader and Boston sports fan, he especially enjoyed watching the Red Sox games.
Don is survived by seven children; Stephen and his wife Terri-Lee of North Carolina, Patti Mullan and her husband Jeffrey of Milton, Meg Pennucci and her husband Nick of Worcester, Thomas and his wife Tenny of Westborough, Liz Lapolito and her husband Tony of Grafton, Jennifer Farley and her husband Pierre of Paxton and Michael and his wife Heather of Hopkinton. She leaves 17 grandchildren of whom she was most proud; Ainslee Noreen, Haley Ruzbarsky, Daniel, Matthew and Brendan Mullan, Kristen, Justine and Nicholas Pennucci, Sadie and Allison Smith, Isabella and Frank Lapolito, Rachael and Timothy Farley, and Nolan, Natalie and Noelle Smith. She also leaves three great grandchildren, Lauren and Anders Noreen, and Reagan Ruzbarsky. He was predeceased by his brother Frederick L. Smith.
Visiting hours to celebrate Don's life will be held Sunday, February 16th from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. All are invited to gather directly at St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton Street, on Monday, February 17th at 10:00 am for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private and held at a later date.
In keeping with Sheila's wishes, please omit flowers and offer an act of kindness to someone in need, as a tribute to the wonderful life Sheila and Don shared.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020