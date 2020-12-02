Donald Philip Smith, 68



Port Saint Lucie, Florida - Donald Philip Smith, formerly of Worcester, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy who served during the Vietnam War. He was a kind and generous man who loved his family, his friends and anything with an engine. Donald was preceded in death by his twin brother, Paul Smith and his parents, Howard and Constance Smith. He leaves his wife, Pauline Smith; daughter, Kristen Torrealba (Gustavo); grandchildren, Selena Leiva, Alec Smith, Gabriel and Jovani Torrealba; brother Dennis Smith; sister, Cheryl Godbout (Bruce) and nieces and nephews. Inurnment at the South Florida National Cemetery will take place at a later date.





