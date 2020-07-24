1/1
Donald Stearns
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald R. Stearns 83

CHARLTON - CHARLTON: Donald R. "Uncle" Stearns, 83, of Southbridge Rd. died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Harrington Hospital.

He lived within one mile stretch of road his entire life.

His wife of 64 years Pauline (Picard) Stearns died December 10, 2019.

He leaves his son Michael Stearns of Charlton,6 grandchildren Jessica, Justin, Jon, Bryan, Devyn, Cameron, great grandchildren, Alex, Jon, Murphy, Freya and several nephews, and nieces.

He was predeceased by his son Donald R. Stearns Jr. a brother Edward Stearns, sisters Phyllis Cropley, Elizabeth Williams, and Katherine Desmairis.

Don worked at the family business Ed Stearns Dressed Meats Inc. in Charlton for many years.

He started his own Trucking Company and worked at the "Big Dig" in Boston and also worked at L&P Convertors.

He was a member of St. Joseph Parish, the Knights of Columbus Council 11379, in Charlton where he was a Fourth Degree Knight. He was a member of the National Guard.

He was an original member of the Charlton Ambulance which he helped establish and a member of the Charlton Fire Department where he rose to the rank of Captain. Don was a Charlton Policeman, and was very involved in town politics, including winning an election for selectman.

Don was a humble man who would give you the shirt off his back. He loved to sit with a cup of coffee and tell his stories for as long as you wanted to listen.

He worked many Relay's for Life in Southbridge as he was a Leukemia survivor.

He enjoyed trips to Florida and the Fryberg Fair in Maine.

His Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00AM Tuesday, July 28, in St. Joseph Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Charlton. Please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Charlton.

Calling hours are 5 to 7PM, Monday July 27, in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy Southbridge.

Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.

An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
51 MARCY STREET
Southbridge, MA 01550-1862
(508) 764-3968
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Love you like a dad going to miss you uncle fly with the angels now.
Janice Gauthier
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved