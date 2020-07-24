Donald R. Stearns 83
CHARLTON - CHARLTON: Donald R. "Uncle" Stearns, 83, of Southbridge Rd. died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Harrington Hospital.
He lived within one mile stretch of road his entire life.
His wife of 64 years Pauline (Picard) Stearns died December 10, 2019.
He leaves his son Michael Stearns of Charlton,6 grandchildren Jessica, Justin, Jon, Bryan, Devyn, Cameron, great grandchildren, Alex, Jon, Murphy, Freya and several nephews, and nieces.
He was predeceased by his son Donald R. Stearns Jr. a brother Edward Stearns, sisters Phyllis Cropley, Elizabeth Williams, and Katherine Desmairis.
Don worked at the family business Ed Stearns Dressed Meats Inc. in Charlton for many years.
He started his own Trucking Company and worked at the "Big Dig" in Boston and also worked at L&P Convertors.
He was a member of St. Joseph Parish, the Knights of Columbus Council 11379, in Charlton where he was a Fourth Degree Knight. He was a member of the National Guard.
He was an original member of the Charlton Ambulance which he helped establish and a member of the Charlton Fire Department where he rose to the rank of Captain. Don was a Charlton Policeman, and was very involved in town politics, including winning an election for selectman.
Don was a humble man who would give you the shirt off his back. He loved to sit with a cup of coffee and tell his stories for as long as you wanted to listen.
He worked many Relay's for Life in Southbridge as he was a Leukemia survivor.
He enjoyed trips to Florida and the Fryberg Fair in Maine.
His Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00AM Tuesday, July 28, in St. Joseph Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Charlton. Please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Charlton.
Calling hours are 5 to 7PM, Monday July 27, in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy Southbridge.
Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.
