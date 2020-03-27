|
Donald A. Strom, 92
Worcester - Donald Alvin Strom, 92, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital on October 26, 2019 after a short illness. Mr. Strom was born in Northampton, MA, 3rd child of Carl and Edna (Weatherbee) Strom. After his mother's death when he was 3, the family moved to Worcester, where Mr. Strom remained a lifelong resident. He was known back in the day as 'Hopper', because his small size allowed him to test the thickness of pond ice by hopping on it. Mr. Strom was proud to have made it into the U.S. Navy 'by the skin of my teeth' and served on destroyer escorts during WWII. In 1949, he married Rita Liberty after meeting her on a blind date. They were married 59 years, until her death in 2008. Though times were often hard and money tight, the couple were devoted parents to their 2 sons and equally devoted to their 3 grandchildren. Having never completed his education passed 4th grade, Mr. Strom made sure they worked hard in school. A hard worker himself, he was employed as a steel press worker at a machine shop for 51 years until he was forced to retire at age 79.
Mr. Strom was a generous person, always doing something for or giving something to his family, friends, and neighbors. He was also a fierce protector of those he loved. Despite his short stature, he was tough as nails and never one to back down from a fight if he believed there was an injustice done (folks knew 'Hopper' was a good guy and not to be messed with).
Mr. Strom leaves his two sons (of whom his was 'very proud') Donald J. Strom of Worcester and Carl Gunnar Strom and wife Laura of Millbury, his '3 jewels'- grandchildren Heather Strom Tessier and husband Edward of N. Smithfield, RI, Daniel Strom and wife Sarah of Leicester, Jennifer Strom of Millbury, and beloved great-grandson, Desmond Strom of Leicester.
When talking about his eventual passing some years ago, Mr. Strom emphatically said, "When I die, I don't want no crying. I've had a good life and I have a good family." We were lucky to be that family.
There are no calling hours, as Mr. Strom chose to donate his body to the UMass Medical School Anatomical Gift program. Burial will be private at a later date. The family sincerely thanks the caregivers at both St. Vincent's Hospital and CareOne Millbury for their kindness and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Freedom Quilters of Millbury, MA, a non-profit group who make Quilts of Valor for veterans/active service members (and kindly presented one to Mr. Strom for his service). Their Facebook page has donation instructions.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020