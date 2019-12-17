|
Donald Davis Suprenant
STURBRIDGE - Donald Davis Suprenant, 91, passed away quietly in the early morning Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Overlook Rehabilitation Center in Charlton. Donald was the son of the late George J. Sr. and Ruth O. (Davis) Suprenant.
He was born in Southbridge on February 1, 1928 and grew up in Podunk, Sturbridge. After years abroad with the Navy, he settled down and lived there the remainder of his life with his wife his wife Lucia (Thomas), who passed away July, 2012.
Donald was the third of eight children. He leaves his siblings Mary Ellen Abdullah, Lucy Ann Vanderhoof and Gerald Suprenant. He also leaves many sisters and brothers-in-law as well as many beloved nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings
Oliver and George Suprenant, Doris Witkowsky, and Sylvia Gallagher as well as a number of his in-laws.
Donald was a proud WWII veteran of the US Navy, and upon retirement from the Navy in 1968, worked for many years as a police officer for the town of Sturbridge. Upon retirement from the department, he kept busy working part-time for Old Sturbridge Village and then McDonald's as a handyman.
Donald loved his wife, his dogs, his recently rehabbed home, bird watching, military history and the Navy, motorcycles and trains, McDonald's, Cracker Barrel, and his Native American ancestry. Donald and Lucia enjoyed taking day trips in earlier years and both were very patriotic Americans.
Donald was very thankful for Prima Normand, who helped take care of him over the last year as well as Cheryl Brodak and the seniors at the East Brookfield Senior Center. It was truly his "home away from home".
Donald was very close to his wife's family. John and Idella Thomas were his second set of parents and he spent many beloved hours with them. He and Lucia were also very close to her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Robert Luukko and their children, Emily Twarog, Robert Luukko Jr., Deborah Cooper and their families. Amy Luukko was his primary care giver and closest family member since the passing of his wife in 2012. Her children, James and Idella Luukko were a light and constant entertainment in his life. Donald will be sorely missed.
All are invited to attend calling hours at Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield on Saturday, December 21, 2019 9:30 – 11am, followed by the funeral at 11am. Burial with military honors will be in Podunk Cemetery, East Brookfield. A celebration of life will follow services at the East Brookfield Senior Center.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019