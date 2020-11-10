Donald T. Tepper, Jr., 84WESTBOROUGH - Longtime resident Donald T. Tepper, Jr., 84, of Westborough passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Marcia (Frost) Tepper.Born in Methuen, MA, he was the son of the late Donald T. Sr. and Anna Katherine (Josselyn) Tepper. He was raised and educated in Northampton, MA and was a graduate of Northampton High School.In 1954 Don enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and was assigned to Electronic Technician's School in Groton, CT. Upon graduation he was assigned to a Buoy Tender in the South Pacific followed by a transfer to a Coast Guard Cutter where he led the Electronics Division. Following his extended time afloat, he was assigned back to Groton where he served as an instructor. Don cherished his time in the Coast Guard and kept those memories alive until his passing.Following discharge from his military service, he attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Psychology and Doctorate of Education. In his spare time he enjoyed music and played both bass and drums in his father's jazz band.In his early career, Don worked as a middle school educator and guidance counselor. He went on to work as an assistant to the Dean of Men at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and as an administrator at Dawson College in Montreal, Que., Canada. The years spent in Montreal raising his young family brought him great joy, lasting memories and life-long friendships. He racked up with Marcia many hours at the ice rink cheering for sons Mark and Eric in ice hockey and daughter Kristen in figure skating.Later, after returning to the States, he worked for over 20 years as a Corporate Psychologist for RHR International and The Hay Group, travelling extensively to serve corporate clients prior to his retirement.Don enjoyed spending summers in Moultonborough, NH, with Marcia and his kids, cherishing his grandchildren, working on his 200-year old farmhouse and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee. He was a gracious and generous host to many visitors, friends and family at the "Little Red Farmhouse". Our "Bubby" and "Grampy" loved walking in the woods, relaxing at the beach and waterfront, chatting with neighbors, riding the golf cart and boat with grandchildren on his lap or at his side. In later years he cherished several trips to Alaska to visit his son and family there. He was known for his charm and grace, friendship to many, his playful sense of humor, his gift in connecting with people, problem solving, listening and offering helpful advice. He will be remembered as a kind and caring man who contributed much to the communities he worked and lived in, a devoted and loving husband, a proud father and grandfather.In addition to his wife Marcia, Don is survived by three children, Mark T. Tepper of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Eric A. Tepper and his wife, Alesia, of Anchorage, AK and Kristen T. Collins and her husband, Fredrick, of Stow, MA; one brother, James J. Tepper of Westborough, MA and his companion Deborah Micket; two sisters, Rosalind Tepper and her husband, Dennis Waskiewicz, of Ludlow, VT and Katherine Nowlan and her husband, Peter, of Randoph, VT; seven grandchildren, Fredrick and Caroline Collins and Matthew, Timothy, Herman, Anna Maria and Alexei Tepper as well as nephews, a niece and their children.Family and friends will celebrate and remember Don's life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to St. Stephen's Memorial Fund, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 3 John Street, Westboro, MA 01581, where Don was a member.